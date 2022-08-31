03 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2022 10:20 PM 2022-08-31T22:20:02+5:30 2022-08-31T22:20:02+5:30
As many as, 03 new patients including 02 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 03 (City: 02, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,71,676
Patients discharged: 19 (City: 14, Rural: 05)
Total Discharged: 1,67,904
Total Deaths: 3747 (01 dies on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 25
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,58,516
First Dose: 30,47,298
Second Dose: 23,78,698299
Precaution Dose: 2,32,520
30 years old man dies of Corona
A 30 years old man from Ramnagar died due to Corona while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Wednesday, informed the District Information Office sources.