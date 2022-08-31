03 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

As many as, 03 new patients including 02 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 03 (City: 02, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,71,676

Patients discharged: 19 (City: 14, Rural: 05)

Total Discharged: 1,67,904

Total Deaths: 3747 (01 dies on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 25

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,58,516

First Dose: 30,47,298

Second Dose: 23,78,698299

Precaution Dose: 2,32,520

30 years old man dies of Corona

A 30 years old man from Ramnagar died due to Corona while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Wednesday, informed the District Information Office sources.