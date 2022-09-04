07 corona patients reported on Sunday
Aurangabad, Sept 4:
As many as, 07 new patients including 07 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 07 (City: 07, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,71,704
Patients discharged: 05 (City: 03, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,67,931
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 25
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,65,609
First Dose: 30,48,323
Second Dose: 23,80,902
Precaution Dose: 2,36,384