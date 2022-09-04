07 corona patients reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

As many as, 07 new patients including 07 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 07 (City: 07, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,71,704

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 03, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,67,931

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 25

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,65,609

First Dose: 30,48,323

Second Dose: 23,80,902

Precaution Dose: 2,36,384