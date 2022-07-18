08 corona patients reported on Monday
Published: July 18, 2022
As many as, 08 new patients were reported on Monday, including 04 in city and 04 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 08 (City: 04, Rural: 04)
Total Patients: 1,70,952
Patients discharged: 24 (City: 15, Rural: 09)
Total Discharged: 1,66,880
Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 333
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,80,996
First Dose: 30,27,604
Second Dose: 23,36,259
Precaution Dose: 1,17,133