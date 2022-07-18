08 corona patients reported on Monday

Aurangabad, July 18:

As many as, 08 new patients were reported on Monday, including 04 in city and 04 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 08 (City: 04, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,70,952

Patients discharged: 24 (City: 15, Rural: 09)

Total Discharged: 1,66,880

Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 333

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,80,996

First Dose: 30,27,604

Second Dose: 23,36,259

Precaution Dose: 1,17,133