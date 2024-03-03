1-day seminar held on ‘Excellence 360’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a one-day Women’s Day seminar on ‘Excellence 360’ at ICAI Bhavan on Sunday.

CA Vandana Saxena Poria was the chief guest for the inaugural session. She focused on women empowerment and member activities for strengthening women in the CA field and participation in various professional forums.

Branch chairman CA Rupali Bothara also guided the participants and felicitated CA female members for their different achievements. Branch secretary CA Amol Godha proposed a vote of thanks.

CA Sapna Lunawat and CA Pooja Totala, CA Aishwarya Sheral, Apeksha Dnyate, Gauri Malani and Palak Chordiya were guests of honour for the event. After the inaugural session, the second session was conducted by CA Parinita Adukia on ‘Personality Development’, third session by Puneet Dhingra on ‘Chitchat on Chat GPT’ by CA Rupali Bothara.

City Women Excellence Committee Head CA Minal Naik, branch vice chairman and treasurer CA Mahesh Indani, CA Kedar Pande, CA Ganesh Bhalerao, CA Yogesh Agrawal made efforts to make this seminar successful.