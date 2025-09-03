1-day seminar on ‘Problems & Challenges of Bhatkya Vimukta Samaj’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRD) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University organised a one-day seminar on ‘Problems and Challenges of Bhatkya Vimukta Samaj’ on Tuesday. Director of GMNIRD Dr Sanjay Salunke presided over the function.

In his presidential address, Dr Sanjay Salunke highlighted the historical, social and economic problems of the nomadic liberated society and highlighted the need for institutional efforts for the development of the society. Delivering the keynote speaker, Dr Sanjay Puri discussed the current problems of the nomadic community.

Another speaker, Praveen Ghuge, discussed the problems faced by women in the nomadic community and the atrocities they face.

Governor's nominated Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap emphasised education, social justice and effective implementation of government policies for the progress of the society. Dr Usha Watane made an introductory speech.