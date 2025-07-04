1 killed, 4 injured as speeding car rams pedestrians in Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In an accident near Kala Ganpati Temple in Cidco a 70-year-old security guard lost his life and four others sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into pedestrians on Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 9.15 am when Prashant Magar (30), a resident of Cidco, was returning home after playing tennis at the Garkheda sports complex. While taking a turn near the temple, he allegedly lost control and drove the Swift Dzire (MH-20-HH-0746) recklessly and at high speed, injuring multiple people. The deceased has been identified as Gunaji Laxmanrao Shewale (70), a temple security guard. The injured includes Manisha Vikas Samadhane (40) and Vikas Samadhane (50) admitted to MGM Hospital. Ravindra Chaube (65) and Shrikant Radekar (60) admitted to government medicl college and hospital(GMCH), Chikhalthana, later shifted by relatives for further treatment.

Case registered, probe on

The MIDC CIDCO police have detained the driver and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway.