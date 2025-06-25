1 L passengers use in e-buses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: E-buses were introduced in the fleet of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) recently with great fanfare. This has led to fuel savings. Moreover, the journey of passengers has also become comfortable. So far, over one lakh passengers have travelled in these e-buses. Currently, e-buses are running in profit on some routes and in loss on some routes.

Currently, there are 34 e-buses in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of MSRTC. Out of these, the maximum number of 29 e-buses is at the Cidco bus stand. While there are 5 e-buses at the Central Bus Stand. These e-buses are running on the Beed, Jalna, Nashik and Sillod routes.

Box

How many people have travelled by e-bus so far?

Passengers: Number

- Women: 32,593

- Above 75 years: 14,631

- 65 to 74 years: 2,981

- Others: 53,556

Box

Income received from e-buses

A revenue of Rs 1.18 crore has been received from 9-meter e-buses so far. While an income of Rs 18.14 lakh has been received from 4 e-buses of 12 meters.

Box

Profit of Rs 20 lakh

Cidco Bus Station Depot has earned a profit of around Rs 20 lakh in the month of May. If the passengers trust us, we will definitely try to provide good service in the future.

(Neelima Bagul, Depot Manager, Cidco Bus Station)

Box

E-buses & charging stations to be increased

After the increase in the number of e-buses and charging stations, better service can be provided. Currently, e-buses are losing money on some routes. Work is being done on this at the senior level.

(Santosh Ghane, Divisional Transport Officer)