1 L tree plantation campaign to begin on Aug 15

Aurangabad, July 19:

A group of citizens will launch a campaign to plant 1 lakh trees in the city from August 15 under the ‘Green Aurangabad’ initiative as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Different Government departments and voluntary and social organisations will participate in the drive.

The citizens said that those who can take care of the planted trees at least for one year would be given saplings. The objective of the drive is to plant trees in the different parts of the city and make it greener.