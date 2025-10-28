1 more opportunity for aspirants to apply SSC exam with late fee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday started online registration for the February-March 2026 SSC examination with late fee.

The online registration ended on October 27. The State Board began online application form submission with late today.

Regular students who wish to appear for the examination should fill the application forms online through their school using PEN-ID in UDISE, up to November 10.

Similarly, repeaters, private candidates who have obtained an Enrollment Certificate, students who wish to appear under the improvement scheme and additional subjects and others can fill the application forms online.