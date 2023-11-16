1 more opportunity for B A old pattern students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to give one more opportunity to the students of B A (pattern- 2013) to appear for the examination as per their pattern in 2023-24.

It may be noted that the university revised the pattern of the undergraduate courses. There are students of pattern 2013 who have passed the first year recently.

Bamu is facing many technical problems while giving them admission to the second year (pattern 2022) in the year 2023-24 and the third year in 2024-25 as their subjects do not match with the new pattern.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided to give one more opportunity to these students and allow them to appear for subjects of their pattern in successive classes.

The university has opened the link for the students' admissions. The Bamu administration asked the colleges to get their students registered on the link to avoid their academic losses.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation urged the colleges to generate their examination application forms and submit their hard copy to the examinations department. The colleges will have the responsibility to get complete the syllabus for these students.