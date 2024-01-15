1 more opportunity for HSC-SSC exam registration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The private aspirants of the HSC and SSC examinations 2024 who could not register during the given deadline will get one more opportunity to registration.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC and SSC in March 2023. The registration process for the examinations was completed by December 20. However, some private students could not apply due to some reasons. MSBSHSE received presentations from students, parents and schools allowing them to register for the examinations. It started the registration process with the late fees on Monday and the students can submit the application up to January 17. The students will have to pay a Rs 20 per day fine along with the fees.