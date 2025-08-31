1 more opportunity for LLB-3-yr course aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has given one more opportunity for registration for the LLB three-year courses.

The aspriants can register up to September 3. It may be noted that the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds I and II of the LLB three-year course was completed recently for the academic year 2025026.

However, some new law colleges got permission recently and added in the option form of round III. The Cell issued a communication stating that candidates who are aspiring to seek admission in the said courses will find this newly added college in their option form.

“Candidates who could not fill the form for rounds I and II can also fill the form and can participate in round III. Also, those candidates who have failed to edit and failed to fill the option form of round-III, during the period from August 24 to 27 for LL.B-3 Year course are being given the last opportunity to complete the form,” it was stated in the Cell’s communication.