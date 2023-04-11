1 more opportunity for NEET-2023 registration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided one more opportunity for the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2023.

The NTA will hold the medical test from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 7. The Agency received representation from candidates and their parents to open the registration again for applying for NEET (UG)–2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons.

Taking into consideration, the NTA decided to reopen the registration window to receive online application forms. The aspirants can apply for NEET up to April 13 (11.30 pm) while they can pay fee until 11.59 pm on the same day. The NTE said that this opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) – 2023.

“Since this is a one-time opportunity being provided to the candidates, they are advised to fill their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in future. For further clarification related to NEET (UG), the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in,” said Dr Sadhana Parashar (senior director) in th notification of the date extension.