1 Nation 1 Subscription to democratise access to research resources

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Director of Knowledge Resource Center of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Vaishali Khaparde said ‘One Nation One Subscription (ONOS)’ initiative would not only strengthen India’s academic and research infrastructure but also would reflect the nation’s vision of leveraging knowledge as a catalyst for growth and innovation.

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently unveiled the groundbreaking ‘ONOS’ initiative, a transformative step toward ensuring equitable access to premium scholarly resources for India’s academic and research community.

It aims to bridge the knowledge divide by providing centralized access to high-quality journals, databases, and other e-resources. She said that with ONOS India takes a giant leap towards becoming a knowledge superpower.