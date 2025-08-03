1-Person 1-Tree campaign implemented in MCE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tree plantation campaign (one person one tree) was carried out at Marathwada College of Education (MCE), Dr. Rafiq Zakaria Campus, Rauza Baugh.

B Ed students and the staff members planted the saplings to help sustain and restore the campus's green environment and reduce air pollution.

Making compost from the dried leaves of the campus was also organised under the Go Green Club.

The staff and students were provided training for preparing compost. Principal Shaikh Imran Ramzan presided over the programme.

Dr Khan Zeenat Muzaffar, coordinator of Go Green Club, took the initiative of the programme.

Ansari Ahmed, Mirza Mahefooz, Khan Waheeda, Dr Shaikh Tahemina, Dr Khan Tanveer, K Abdul Raheem, Dr Shaikh Sara, Humaira Batool, Shiba Arshi and Hasan Zama actively participated in the tree plantation and composting activity.