1 worker dies, another seriously injured from electric shock

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A 35-year-old construction labourer from Kerhala village in Sillod tehsil of the district was electrocuted at Chikhli in Jalan district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Samadhan Shantilal Untwal. Samadah, who was from Kerhala, had gone to work in a construction site outside the village along with three other labourers.

While fishing, construction work at the site, he came into contact with an electricity wire in Chikhli in Jalna district last evening. Another labourer, Amol Subhash Kamble (25) rushed to save him, but he too was seriously burned.

Both of them were seriously injured in the incident. They were immediately admitted to the hospital in Rajur. However, the doctors there shifted them to the Jalna District Hospital for further treatment. The doctors examined Samadhan Untwal and declared him dead, while Amol is undergoing treatment.