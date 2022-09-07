10 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

As many as, 10 new patients including 10 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 10 (City: 10, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,71,722

Patients discharged: 06 (City: 04, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,67,947

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 27

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,73,008

First Dose: 30,49,244

Second Dose: 23,82,668

Precaution Dose: 2,41,096