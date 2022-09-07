10 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2022 11:05 PM 2022-09-07T23:05:09+5:30 2022-09-07T23:05:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 7: As many as, 10 new patients including 10 in city and 00 in rural areas were ...
Aurangabad, Sept 7:
As many as, 10 new patients including 10 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 10 (City: 10, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,71,722
Patients discharged: 06 (City: 04, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,67,947
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 27
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,73,008
First Dose: 30,49,244
Second Dose: 23,82,668
Precaution Dose: 2,41,096Open in app