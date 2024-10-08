10 educational institutes of city freed from encroachments

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: Sensation prevailed amongst the encroachers in the peripheries of 10 major educational institutions. The sale of gutkha and cigarettes was ongoing openly. On Tuesday, a sudden crackdown was launched jointly by the Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the police where 47 pan stalls, 45 hotels and sheds, 18 hand carts, and five abandoned tempos parked on the streets were completely dismantled. This action has caused quite a stir in the city, and the second phase of the operation will target areas like Cidco-Hudco and the Beed Bypass.

Around educational institutions and coaching classes in the city, young people often loiter at pan shops, consuming gutkha and smoking cigarettes. It has also been reported to police that these youths harass young women passing by. The sale of tobacco products is prohibited within a 100-metre radius of educational institutions. Accordingly, the municipal corporation and police decided to jointly conduct an operation two weeks ago. On Tuesday morning, the crackdown began suddenly. A large contingent, including Municipal Corporation’s additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, the anti-encroachment squad, staff, and Police Inspector Sandeep Gurme, was deployed for the operation.

Periphery of 10 educational institutions

The pan shops around MGM Hospital were completely dismantled. Hand carts in the area were also seized. If a pan shop was operating within a building, action was taken there as well. Similar action was taken around S.B. College. There were fewer shops in the MIT area. A significant operation was conducted in front of Maulana Azad and Deogiri Colleges. In the vicinity of Swami Vivekanand College, there were more tea stalls and hand carts. A major operation was also conducted around three coaching classes in the Baliram Patil School and Kokanwadi areas.

Five tempos seized

On Deogiri College road, five tempos had been abandoned for many years. The anti-encroachment department dismantled these tempos and seized their contents. In the future, abandoned vehicles on the road will be dealt with in the same manner, the CSMC officials hinted.

Action against 109 vendors

On Tuesday, the municipal corporation and police took action against a total of 109 vendors, including 47 pan shops, 45 sheds and hotels, and 18 hand carts. Following this, further operations will be conducted in areas like Cidco-Hudco and the Beed Bypass.