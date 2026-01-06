10 HC judges to be felicitated on Jan 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Advocates’ Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad bench will felicitate ten judges, who were appointed to the Bombay High Court a few months ago and are currently serving at the Aurangabad and Nagpur benches, in a programme to be held at the High Court premises on January 11.

Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Prasanna Varale will be the chief guest. Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Chandrashekhar, senior and administrative judges of the Aurangabad and Nagpur benches, Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Anil Kilor, respectively, will also grace the event.

The judges to be felicitated are Justice Sachin Deshmukh, Justice Mahendra Nerlikar, Justice Ajit Kadethankar, Justice Sushil Ghodeswar, Justice Siddheshwar Thombre, Justice Mehroz Pathan, Justice Vaishali Jadhav-Patil, Justice Abasaheb Shinde, Justice Hiten Venegavnkar, and Justice Rajnish Vyas.

Out of 10 judges, six were practising law at the Aurangabad bench and the remaining four at the Nagpur bench before their appointment.

Advocates’Association president Yogita Thorat-Kshirsagar, Secretary Shrikrishna Chaudhary, Vice Presidents Sandipan Morampalle and Poonam Bodke Patil, Joint Secretaries Nisargraj Garje and Ranjita Deshmukh, Treasurer Vinayak Solanke, Library Committee Chairman Pandit Anerao, its Secretary Nilesh Bhagwat, and members Krishnabai Bhande, Chetan Chaudhary, Satish Kale, Vishnu Kande, Shivanand Tekwad, Sultana Khan, Ravi Gite, Vijay Kale and Ishwar Narwade, are working for the success of the programme.