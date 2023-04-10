10 injured in honey bees attack at Vetalwadi Fort

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bizarre incident, 10 visitors sustained injuries in an attack of honeybees, at Vetalwadi Fort, on Sunday at 4 pm.

The fort is situated 2 km away from Soyegaon town. There was a huge rush of visitors to see the heritage site and enjoy their leisure time on Sunday. At around 4 pm, the honeycomb built on a tree got damaged due to strong winds. As a result, the angry swam of honey bees waged an attack on human beings near the tree. Ten visitors including Ashok More (43), Rajendra Patil (43), Manohar Patankar (29), Bhikan Mandwe (45) and Neeta Mandwe (38) sustained injuries in a bee attack. They were rushed to the rural hospital in Soyegaon for treatment. The medical officer Dr Swapnil Gade treated them and later on gave a discharge from the hospital at 6 pm.