10 volvo buses; 100 cars; 550 hotels rooms booked for IATO guests in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The three-day long 38th national convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will begin in the city from September 29. Hence to transport the tour-operators participating in the convention, the host has arranged 10 volvo buses and 100 cars for them. Besides, a German Hanger tent will be erected at the venue hotel.

The tour operators are expected to arrive in the city on Monday. Meanwhile, 550 rooms have been booked for them in various star hotels in the city.

Meanwhile, the preparations have gained momentum. The giant size pandal will be waterproof and has AC facilities.

So far, 800 members have registered their names for the convention and the figure is expected to touch 1,000 in a couple of days. The event will give a new lease of life and a push to the tourism industry and business, hoped the stakeholders.

IATO convention coordinator Jaswant Singh

said,“The preparations are in the last phase. The guests will start arriving in the city from Monday. The Volvo buses and cars have been booked for their transportation, apart from booking hundreds of rooms in different hotels.”