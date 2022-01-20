100 Corona warriors to be employed

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has taken to decision to recruit 50 nurses and 50 class four employees on contractual basis to tackle the increasing havoc of Corona crisis. The process for it has initiated, informed dean Dr Varsha Rotte - Kaginalkar.

The serious Covid patients are treated in GMCH. Presently, there are only 31 Covid patients. The number of positive patients reported in the district daily has gone over 1000 mark, but fortunately, the serious patients are very less. A decision has been taken to recruit the contractual employees in stages and not all at a time. After the end of the first and second Covid waves, the contractual employees were relieved from the services. Now, it will be interesting to see their response now.

Temporary assistant professors’ strike today

The temporary assistant professors at GMCH will initiate a token hunger strike on January 21 to press the demand to give them permanent positions. There are around 500 temperory assistant professors in various GMCHs in the state and they are demanding to give them permanent positions.