100 mt construction clause becomes headache for citizens

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The condition of 100 meters has been changed from the previous condition of 10 meters for new construction in the colonies near cantonment. Citizens of Mhada colony, South city area of Waluj are facing hardships as they are not able to construct new buildings due to these conditions. Hence citizens submitted a memorandum to MLA Sanjay Shirsath demanding to intervene in the matter.

There are 16 civilian settlements near the cantonment accommodating thousands of citizens. Earlier, it was stipulated to construct a new building at a distance of 10 meters from the army boundary. However, a year ago, the department of defense imposed a condition of 100 meters for new construction. This has put thousands of citizens in trouble. New constructions in the area have come to a halt as the army is obstructing new construction. District collector Sunil Chavan had visited the area a few days back after hearing complaints from the aggrieved citizens about the lack of permission for new construction. Cidco chief administrator Deepa Mudhol-Munde had tried to organize a coordination meeting between the collector, army and MHADA officials.