100 Robotic knee replacements at Dhoot hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The orthopaedic department of Seth Nandalal Dhoot hospital and research foundation has completed more than 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries over the past year.

Hospital sources said robotic-assisted knee replacement offers higher precision, reduced blood loss and faster post-operative recovery compared to conventional procedures. Patients are able to regain mobility sooner, while long-term outcomes have also shown improvement.

Head of the orthopaedic department and robotic surgeon Dr Uday Fute said the technology allows customised surgical planning based on each patient’s anatomy, contributing to better results and improved quality of life.

Chhatrapati sambhajinagar branch IMA president Dr Anupam Takalkar and secretary Dr Yogesh Lakkas congratulated the medical team for achieving the milestone. Medical director Dr Amol Kulkarni, administrator Dr Prasad Punde, along with doctors Dr Gajanan Deshmukh and Dr Deepak Bhange, were present on the occasion.

Trustees Rajkumarji Dhoot, Akshay Dhoot and Sushilkumar Mantri also congratulated the doctors and staff for the achievement. All the patients who underwent this surgery were felicitated during this programme.