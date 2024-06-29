100 students registered on 1stday of launching 'B Voc- Industry Embedded' Programs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 100 students registered on the first day of launching 'B Voc-Industry Embedded Programs in Industrial Automation and Automobile Technology at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu)

The programmes were launched on Friday jointly by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra of Bamu and Bengaluru-based firm Metiskill Global Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while Lt Gen (retd) P N Ananthanarayanan was the chief guest of the ceremony to be held at the Management Council Hall of Bamu. President of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Chetan Raut and Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade were the guests of honor. Director of the centre Dr Bharati Gawali and the director of the firm Wg Cdr (retd) Sandeep Raj and Sunder V (Managing Director, Metiskill Global Solutions) also graced the event.

There was an interactive session with prominent industry leaders. Among the participants were B G Walture (Vice President- M C Division, Bajaj Auto Limited), S S Thale (Personnel Manager), Indrajit Shah (MD, Electromates Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd), Devendra Jain (Director, Trising Automation Pvt Ltd) and I Qureshi (R and D Engineer, NIBL).

This MOU is aimed at fostering close collaboration between academia and industry to ensure that the educational programs remain aligned with evolving industry requirements and standards. VC Dr Vijay Fulari, Lt Gen V Ananthnarayanan, Dr Walmik Sarwade (Pro-VC) and Dr Bharati Gawali also spoke.