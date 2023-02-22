100 tractors of waste collected from Waluj industrial area

-Three-day mega cleanliness drive starts

Aurangabad: On Wednesday, the mega cleanliness drive was launched in Waluj industrial area, by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), Endress Hauser, and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) administration on Wednesday. On the first day, nearly 100 tractors of waste were collected.

The campaign aims to promote cleanliness and will be conducted from February 22 to 24 in the industrial sector and its surrounding areas. The campaign was inaugurated by MIDC executive engineer RD Giri. in front of the Massia office, in the presence of Massia president Kiran Jagtap, vice president Anil Patil, secretary Rahul Mogle and others.

Jagtap emphasized that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure a clean and beautiful industrial area, as it will present a positive image of Aurangabad to the G20 members and the world. The campaign has started in all sectors of the industrial sector, with the participation of citizens, entrepreneurs, institutional managers, professionals and their employees. On the first day of the campaign, nearly 100 tractors of waste were collected, which have been sent to Mahindra and Mahindra company for processing.

This drive is expected to enhance the image of Aurangabad's historical and industrial areas across the world. The campaign is being carried out with the help of 6 JCBs, 25 tractors, and sanitary workers. The Waluj MIDC police station and MSEDCL team will also be involved in the campaign. Deputy engineer Ganesh Mulikar, assistant engineer BS Dipke, Arun Pawar, MSEDCL’s Ravi Mirgane, Udyog Samvad editor Shriram Shinde, joint editor Sarjerao Salunke, and others were present.