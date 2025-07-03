100-year-old Banyan trees to be axed in road widening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the road-widening project from Padegaon to Mitmita, around 65 banyan trees, each more than 100 years old, are expected to be affected. The final point of the anti-encroachment drive is Sharnapur Phata, and from there to Padegaon, 65 banyan trees line both sides of the road.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to widen and concretise the road from Cantonment via Octroi Naka, Padegaon, Mitmita, Sharnapur-Wanjarwadi Phata, and onwards to Daulatabad T-Point, converting it into a four-lane road. On the first day of the drive, the municipal corporation demolished 585 illegal structures.

Around 450 trees affected

Approximately 450 trees fall within the widening area. While efforts will be made to preserve some trees or relocate them, others will be cut. There are about 100 large trees and 350 trees are smaller ones. On Thursday, some smaller trees were trimmed in certain areas.

In the Cantonment area, the road will be 10 meters (30 feet) wide, while the remaining 7.5 km stretch will be 60 feet wide, including a central divider and 5-meter service roads on both sides. However, some citizens have opposed the inclusion of service roads in the design.