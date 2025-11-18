101 stolen mobiles returned to complainants

--sold directly in Jharkhand & Bihar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 60 per cent of the mobiles stolen from crowds, markets and auto rickshaws from the city are being sold in Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

Police Inspector Cidco Police Station Atul Yerme said that with the help of the Central Government's Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) website, police succeeded in finding 101 mobiles stolen or missing from city areas in three months.

He said that these mobiles were returned to the complainants on Tuesday. In the past few months, there has been an increase in cases of mobile phones being stolen and robbed in the city.

Often, the complaints of lost phones are reported to police stations. Sometimes, due to technical reasons or other reasons, it was challenging for the police to investigate a mobile theft case.

Because of the CEIR website, it has been possible to trace hundreds of stolen mobiles.

PI Atul Yermee issued instructions to launch a campaign to trace stolen mobile phones with the help of this website.

PSIs Anil Nanekar, Haridas Maidad and Subhash Shewale, constable Sahdev Sable, Mangesh Pawar, Vishal Sonawane, Pradeep Farkade and Amol Ambhore traced 101 mobile phones in three months and returned them to the complainants.

60 pc mobile sold in Jharkhand, Bihar & Gujarat

Police investigation revealed that nearly 60 per cent of the stolen mobile phones were sold in Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat. It was revealed that out of the 101 mobile phones, 44 were sold in Gujarat, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. While the remaining mobile phones were also found sold in Beed, Jalna, Buldhana, Jalgaon, and Ahilyanagar.

Mobile sent by courier in panic

The Cidco police tried to recover the stolen mobile phone with the help of the website and the cyber police in various ways. The help was taken from the local police in other States, while sometimes the mobile phone owners themselves sent the mobile phone through courier in panic as soon as the police called them.

Husband's last gift returned

Husband of Yogita More, who lives in N-8, passed away a few months ago. The mobile phone that her husband had gifted her was stolen. The Cidco police returned the mobile phone to her on Tuesday. She was in tears after getting her husband's last gift back. Meanwhile, a young woman named Sakshi thanked the police for getting the mobile phone that her brother had gifted her on her birthday.