1017 temporary workers of Bajaj will get Rs 13.31 crore compensation

Compromise between Bharatiya Kamgar Kranti Sanghatana and Bajaj management

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The company management of Bajaj Auto Ltd at Waluj has agreed to pay compensation of Rs 13.31 crore to 1017 workers who worked as temporary employees in the company for some time. As a result, the way has been cleared for the workers to get compensation, the workers lawyer Sandeep Rajebhosale, the president of the labor union Dadasaheb Jadhav and other office bearers informed in a press conference on Wednesday.

During the long court battle from the labour court to the Supreme Court, the Bharatiya Samgar Kranti Sanghatana had made a compromise proposal to the Bajaj management. It was approved by the management on November 6, 2023.

While the original case of 1525 workers was pending in the industrial court, the Bharatiya Kamgar Kranti Sanghatana proposed a compromise to the Bajaj management. The Supreme Court gave two judgments awarding compensation to workers. One of them is to provide 85 days of compensation and other financial benefits to the then workers in service and the other is to provide 65 days of compensation and other financial benefits to workers not in service instead of 85. The labor union expressed its readiness to accept 65 days compensation as a compromise. The company also accepted this compromise.

Bajaj Auto Ltd workers Rajendra Kumar Kathar and others sought compensation as per this judgment. The management accepted the proposal and filed a compromise in the court. According to this compromise, 1017 workers will get Rs 13.31 crore from the company management. Industrial court Judge SS Maudekar passed the interim judgment after the filing of this compromise letter in the court. Meanwhile, the vice president of the labor union, Bharat Tangde, was injured in the accident, Judge SS Maundekar himself verified the compromise and reached Tangde and verified the signature.

On behalf of the workers, senior lawyer TK Prabhakaran and adv Sandeep B Rajebhosale argued the case.