1,064 schools damaged in Marathwada;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rains this year have damaged classrooms in around 1,064 schools across all eight districts of Marathwada. Repairing these schools will require Rs 42.33 crore. Final damage assessments for schools in each district have been completed, and the final report will be sent to the government next week, according to departmental officials.

The government had announced a Rs 31,628 crore package on Tuesday, 7th October, for infrastructure development, with Rs 10,000 crore allocated specifically for infrastructure. However, the exact amount earmarked for school repairs has not yet been specified.

Rs 2,432 crore needed for overall infrastructure repairs

Heavy rainfall in Marathwada until 28th September damaged 2,701 km of roads and 1,504 bridges. In addition, tanks, schools, MSEDCL, government buildings, water supply schemes, irrigation systems, and primary health centers require repairs totaling around Rs 2,432 crore. Extensive damage was reported to roads under the Public Works Department and District Council.

Infrastructure damage in the region:

Roads: 2,701 km — Rs 1,115 crore needed

Bridges: 1,504 — Rs 586 crore

Tanks: 222 — Rs 102 crore

Schools: 1,064 — Rs 42 crore

MSEDCL poles: 9,567 — Rs 31 crore

Government buildings: 58 — Rs 8 crore

Water supply schemes: 392 — Rs 17 crore

Irrigation systems: 395 — Rs 384 crore

Primary health centers: 352 — Rs 15 crore

Other damaged sites: 321 — Rs 89 crore

326 schools damaged in the capital

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the capital of Marathwada, heavy rains damaged 326 schools. Of these, 116 are in Paithan, 74 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 37 in Sillod, 25 each in Soygaon and Kannad, 12 in Gangapur, 10 in Vaijapur, and 6 in Phulambri.