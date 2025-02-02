108 Ambulance: A Lifeline for Emergencies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 108 ambulance service has emerged as a critical lifeline, operating 24/7 across the district. Surprisingly, more calls are made for maternity-related emergencies than for accidents, poisoning, or suicides.

Providing free and timely medical aid in critical situations, the 108 helpline ensures no lives are lost due to delayed treatment. Under the guidance of District Civil Surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf and Resident Medical Officer Dr Prashant Bade, the service transported over 3.46 lakh patients to hospitals in 2024.

Round-the-clock Emergency Service

The ambulance service remains active 24/7, responding swiftly to calls and reaching those in need within minutes.

District’s ambulance strength

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has 31 ambulances, including eight with advanced life support systems and 23 equipped with basic life-saving facilities.

Emergency cases handled in 2024

Medical Emergency

Number of Cases

Accidents20,197

Burns996

Poisoning7,785

Suicides214

Maternity Cases64,145

Call 108 to help accident victims

Citizens are urged to dial 108 in case of accidents or medical emergencies to ensure prompt assistance.-------------( Omkar Korde, EMS Coordinator)