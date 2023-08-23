108-feet high monumental flagpole unfurling Tiranga at city entrance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Flag Foundation of India (TFFI) today has organised a function to hoist tricolour at 108-feet high flagpole, near the Vijay Smarak, at Nagar Naka (the entrance of the city).

The war widow veerpatni Kamal Bhagwan Kharat and the president of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Anita Sunil Narayanan unfurled the 36-feet long and 24-feet wide national flag to mark the inauguration. The foundation of the flagpole has been built by the NGO Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (TFFI) Major General Ashwin Kohli and Station Commander Brigadier Sunil Narayanan unveiled the plaque to mark the occasion. This is the 115th monumental flagpole installed by TFFI in different parts of the country, said Kohli, reasoning the selection of the event on the AWWA Day.

Revised norms for hoisting flag during the whole year

India got freedom in 1947, but till 57 years after independence, there was no right to hoist the national flag for the whole year. The TFFI founder and president MP Naveen Jindal fought a legal battle. Later on, the Supreme Court awarded the right to the citizens to hoist the tricolour during the whole year. The national flag can be unfurled during the day and night hours on condition that there should be ample availability of light at the public places where it is hoisted. The flag should be made of khadi or polyester linen. It should not be muddy and torn. Besides, the old flag should be destroyed privately with full respect and dignity. The flag can be hoisted vertically and horizontally, but it should not touch the floor of the ground. These are the revised rules, said Kohli.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cantonment Board Sanjay Sonawane, Hemant Kolhe, Mansingh Pawar and other dignitaries including war widows, martyrs mothers and president of Indian Ex-Servicemens Association M G Bilewar, secretary Sheshrao Arak, treasurer Bhaulal Nagare, vice president Sudam Solanke, Pravin Jadhav, Shrimant Jadhav, subhedars, captains and hawaldars were present on the occasion.