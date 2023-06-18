1090 individuals in the district can get loans under CMEGP

Uneducated individuals to get loans up to Rs 10 lakh, educated above Rs 25 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP), the District Industries Center (DIC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar aims to provide loans to 1,090 educated unemployed individuals in the district, enabling them to establish their own businesses.

The scheme offers loans of up to Rs 10 lakhs for applicants with no education and more than Rs 25 lakhs for those who have passed the 10th grade. Eligible beneficiaries must be residents of Maharashtra, aged between 18 and 45 years, although certain categories, such as backward classes, women, disabled individuals, and ex-servicemen, have age relaxation up to 50 years.

The loan application process is conducted online, and interested individuals are encouraged to register to take advantage of the scheme. Loans up to Rs 10 lakhs do not require any educational qualification, while a minimum of a 10th-grade pass certificate is necessary for projects costing above Rs 25 lakhs. Successful applicants who repay their loans by establishing a thriving industry or business are eligible for a government subsidy ranging from 15 to 35 percent.

Documents required for applicants

To apply for the CMEGP, applicants must provide the documents including Aadhaar card, two passport-size photographs, birth certificate, Maharashtra resident certificate, educational documents, project report, caste certificate, and population certificate (for rural areas only). For further information, individuals are advised to contact the DIC.