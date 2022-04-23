10L persons delaying to take second dose of vaccine in district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 20:

The zilla parishad (ZP) administration has become restless as despite serving reminders through home visits and phone calls by health teams, as many as 9.96 lakh persons, who are eligible for the second dose, are avoiding to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the district.

To enhance the vaccine percentage in the district, the ZP administration appealed to the citizens from rural parts of the district to voluntarily contact the nearest health centre and take their second dose of the vaccine, but the effort seems to be going in vain.

The health administration is administering two doses of vaccine on a gap of 84 days. The zilla parishad’s health section conducted frequent meetings with all the heads of various departments at each tehsil level to implement the vaccination drive successfully and achieve the target. The administration also deployed Asha workers, Anganwadi sevikas to visit door to door. The telephone operators were also pressed to make phone calls and remind the citizens of their due vaccine. Despite, this around 10 lakh citizens from rural parts of the district are reluctant to take their second dose of vaccine.

The district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke mentioned that the health administration is trying its best to encourage people to take the two doses and also the second dose if they had taken the first dose. “As on today, 9.96 lakh citizens are eligible for the second dose of vaccine. We have also increased the ratio of Covid-19 testing after reviewing the sudden rise in patients in Delhi,” said the DHO.

Boxxxxx

- Target of vaccine in district - 32.24 lakh

- Rural persons who had taken first dose - 19.44 lakh

- Rural persons who had taken second dose - 14.09 lakh

- Rural persons who had not taken first dose - 4.61 lakh

- Rural persons who had not taken second dose - 9.96 lakh