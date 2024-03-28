11 colleges to face closure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 11 colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will face closure from the academic year 2024-25 as they have failed to apply for the affiliation.

It may be noted that the university administration made the provisional list of affiliated colleges public for the coming academic year. There are names of 471 colleges in the list along with details of courses and intake.

The university prepared the list considering the appointment of principals, teaching staff, NAAC grade, administrative and academic audit and basic facilities and infrastructures of colleges.

In the list, 11 colleges from within the jurisdiction of the university have not applied for the affiliation for the coming academic year. This means that there will be no admission process in these colleges.

Among the remaining 460 colleges, nearly 72 colleges have not paid fees of one or more courses for the admissions within deadline.

The university has allowed the colleges to submit objections regarding remarks and details given in the provisional list with the evidence of documents. The last date for submission of objection is April 15. The academic section of the university will prepare the list of objections up to April 18.

The administration will keep the objections before the Board of Deans and administrative officers for consideration. After clearing the objections, the final list of affiliated colleges will be released by April 25. The university will make available affiliation letters in the login of the colleges on May 1.