11 employees of Gunthewari cell removed from service

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth on Monday removed 11 contractual employees working in the Gunthewari Cell of the CSMC's Town Planning Department.

He mentioned that this action was taken as there were many complaints against the employees. The Gunthewari Cell was completely empty on Tuesday. Now, only a few employees are working here.

A few years ago, the administration had appointed employees on a contractual basis to expedite the process the files submitted by the citizens for the regularisation of properties under Gunthewari. Most of the employees got jobs through recommendations and favouritism.

Contractual employees were appointed to the posts of junior clerk, computer operator, junior engineer, and sub-overseer. The administrators suddenly issued orders to stop the work of all 11 employees on Monday.

Some permanent and troublesome employees were sent to other departments.

The employees who were removed from the jobs included Kalpana Gaikwad, Rupali Gaikwad, Sharek Khan, Amol Fuke, Satyam Badhe, Krishna Madge, Suhas Saraf, Nitin Bhalerao, Ankush Nalawade, Amol Sharnawat and Sudarshan Kunjar.

New plotting approved

Unauthorised plots are being made and sold rapidly around the city. Those who are engaged in plot business in areas like Harsul, Padegaon, Mitmita and Chikalthana who were hand in glove with the some employees of the cell, submitted documents of plot sale before 2020. Plots were sold at a higher price by showing this deal on old bond papers. The demand for an inquiry into the approved files is also gaining momentum now.