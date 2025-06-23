11 fans and 4,000 notebooks donated to civic schools by Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Monday, the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh (ZVM) donated 11 electric fans and 4,000 notebooks to the municipal schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a goodwill gesture.

Earlier, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth has placed a strong emphasis not only on improving basic facilities in municipal corporation schools but also on enhancing the quality of education. As a result, the student enrollment in these schools has started increasing.

Supporting this initiative, the ZVM provided electric fans and notebooks to benefit the students.

The success of this initiative was made possible by the significant contribution of ZVM’s Sanjay Kankariya (President), Laxminarayan Rathi (Vice President), Shivshankar Swami, Ghulam Haqqani, Anant Borkar, Pankaj Lohia, Amar Darda, and Mayur Jalnawala.

The donated materials have been handed over to Education Officer Bharat Tingote, Dyandev Sangle, Headmistress Raisa Begum, and Arpita Sharad.