11 lakh voters to decide fate of 115 corporators from 29 prabhags

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Voter lists are one of the most important components in the battle of municipal elections. On Thursday, the civic administration released the lists. For the first time, 11.18 lakh (11,18,118) voters will elect 115 corporators through the prabhag system. In some wards, the number of pages in the voter list has gone up to 4,000 pages, leaving many aspiring candidates stunned. Citizens may file objections to the voter lists within the next seven days. Aspirants will not be allowed to file objections in bulk, and the administration will not accept such bundles, said deputy commissioner (election) Vikas Navale.

The municipal limits include four assembly constituencies—Phulambri (partly), Aurangabad East, Central, and West. The State Election Commission (SEC) handed over the voter list (as of 1 July 2025) to the municipal corporation. The corporation prepared prabhag-wise lists by forming 29 separate teams. On Thursday, the lists were released as per the SEC’s order. At the municipal corporation headquarters, bundles of lists from prabhag 1 to prabhag 29 were displayed for public viewing. After 2 pm, a large crowd of aspirants gathered to inspect them.

If a voter from prabhag no. 1 is mistakenly included in prabhag no. 2, objections can be filed either by the voter himself/herself or any third person. In the case of housing societies, the president or secretary may file objections. Aspirants cannot submit objections in bulk; only individual objection forms will be accepted, Navale clarified. Final voter lists will be provided at ₹2 per page to aspirants.

List of duplicate names to be released

If a voter’s name appears in two different prabhags, a separate list of such duplicate entries will be published. Objections may be filed using Form A. The corporation will ask such voters where their final name should be retained.

800–900 voters per polling booth

Earlier, each polling booth covered 1,200 to 1,400 voters. As per the new guidelines, each booth will now have 800 to 900 voters. An estimated 1,350 to 1,400 polling booths will be required across the 29 prabhags.

Prabhag-wise Voter Count

Prabhag...Males.....Females.....Others.......Total Voters

1 21,787 20,301 1 42,089

2 16,484 15,636 0 32,170

3 20,375 20,291 1 40,649

4 21,146 19,715 4 40,865

5 26,437 25,317 1 51,754

6 23,523 22,881 0 46,404

7 16,383 15,985 1 32,369

8 21,341 19,773 1 41,115

9 18,761 17,166 1 35,928

10 18,684 17,927 0 36,611

11 15,714 15,209 0 30,923

12 22,575 21,264 3 43,842

13 20,068 18,506 2 38,576

14 23,459 21,725 6 45,190

15 18,012 17,403 0 35,415

16 21,570 20,778 2 42,350

17 15,258 15,297 1 30,556

18 15,905 15,417 2 31,324

19 16,275 16,070 1 32,346

20 18,863 17,867 16 36,746

21 17,192 16,254 19 33,465

22 21,145 19,353 3 40,501

23 20,047 18,434 0 38,481

24 17,595 16,556 0 34,151

25 21,080 19,777 0 40,857

26 26,305 23,791 0 50,096

27 19,609 17,758 18 37,385

28 22,267 21,333 0 43,600

29 17,091 15,266 3 32,360

Total: 5,74,933 5,43,099 86 11,18,118