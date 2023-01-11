11 nomination papers filed for Teachers' Constituency polls

Aurangabad: A total of seven candidates including sitting MLC of NCP Vikram Kale filed 11 nomination papers for the Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections on Wednesday. With this number of candidates and nomination papers has gone to 10 and 17 respectively.

Divisional deputy commissioner and assistant returning officer Jagdish Maniyar said that the last date for filling nomination paper is January 12 (until 3 pm).

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Kiran Patil will file a nomination in presence of BJP leaders and the Minister on Thursday.

Pradeep Solunke, Sanjay Tayde, Suryakant Vishwasrao, Dr Ganesh Shetkar, Nitin Kulkarni, Manoj Birari and others filed the nomination papers so far. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on January 13 while the last date for nomination papers withdrawal is January 16. The final list of candidates will also be released on the same day. The election will be held between 8 am and 4 pm on January 30 while the counting of votes will be done at a company’s shed opposite Kalagram on February 2.

Kale files nomination in presence of leaders

MLC Vikral Kale filed nomination papers today in presence of Opposition leader to Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar, Opposition leader to Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, MPs Omraje Nimbalkar and Rajni Patil, MLA Dilip Walse Patil, MLC Satish Chavan, Sanjay Bansode, former MLA Dr Kalyan Kale, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and others.

Kale demonstrates strength

While filing nomination papers today, MLC Kale demonstrated his strength. A public meeting was organised at Godavari Public School ground (Hudco) after filing nomination papers. He said that those who were elected first time were made ministers and given 10 portfolios.

“MLC Satish Chavan won the election for consecutive three terms. He and I lagged. Rajesh Tope needs on the Central level. If he (Tope) refused the minister’s post, it should be given to Satish Chavan or me,” he said.

On the point who helped to remove the ‘permanent’ word from non-grant policy, he specifically mentioned that the then Education Minister Rajendra Darda helped in it. Legislators Jayantrao Ajgaonkar and Abhijit Vanjari, RPI-Kharat group SachinKharat, Amarsinha Pandit and were also present.