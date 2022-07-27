11 stolen motorcycles seized

Aurangabad, July 27:

The Sillegaon police arrested 7 motorcycle thieves and seized 11 vehicles stolen from Gangapur tehsil from them on Tuesday night.

Considering the increased vehicle thefts, the Sillegaon police in civil dress kept a watch on the vehicle theft incidents in the weekly market in Lasur Station on Sunday. One motorcycle was stolen from the market. Later, the police immediately came into action and arrested the suspect Pravin Subhash Raut (Waluj MIDC). During the investigation, he told that he worked for a gang of vehicle thieves. Accordingly, the police arrested other gang members including Nitin Muley, Subhash Muley (Saikheda, Soyegaon), Sunil Gaikwad (Teesgaon), Santosh More, Rohidas Pawar (Karodi) and Suresh Hade (Savarkheda). The police seized 11 stolen motorcycles from them.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Pawan Bansode, and sub-divisional police officer Prakash Bele by PI M T Survase and his team.