11 students from Milind College qualified NET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 11 students of the Postgraduate Department in Pali and Buddhism of Milind College qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET)-June 2025 session.

Chitra Vanjari from the college topped the country in the SC category in this subject.

The other successful students in NET from the PG Pali and Buddhism department are Swati Bachhav, Gautam Mokal, Rajendra Puljhule, Viniya Bhoyar, Ratna Mohod, Suchita Kasbe, Aparna Thorat, Rohini Jadhav, Priyanka Nikam and Milind Vakale.

College Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan, Vice Principal Dr S P Burkul and Dr Pramod Ingole from the Pali and Buddhism department have congratulated students on their success.