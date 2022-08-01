11 tolas gold, cash decamped from chemists house

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Jawaharnagar police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves on the charge of decamping with gold ornaments weighing up to 11 tolas of gold and cash Rs 15,000 from the house of a chemist, in Rajnagar, on July 30 night. The incident came to light due to the crying of a baby in the wee hours on July 31.

The complainant Dev Dattatray Ambekar (Rajnagar near Shahnoorwadi) runs a chemist shop in Samarthnagar. On July 30, he closed his shop at 10 pm and went home. After having supper, he went to sleep at midnight. At around 5.45 am, his daughter started crying, as a result, Dev’s wife woke up. Thinking that the baby is thirsty, She rushed towards the kitchen but was shocked when she found the door locked. She then tried to open the door of another other room and it was also locked from the outside. Hence Dev called his neighbour, who opened the latch from outside. The family opened the locked kitchen door and spotted that the items and things kept in the almirah were spread on the floor. The cash and the gold ornaments were missing from the safe. The estimated cost of the valuables including cash is around Rs 4.95 lakh. Further investigation is on by PSI Vasant Shelke.

Items kept in five cars stolen

In another complaint, the car-owner Vishnu Pawar claimed that his car was parked in an open space at Krishnanagar in Jaibhavaninagar's vicinity. Goods worth Rs 66,000 got stolen from his vehicle between July 26 and 30. Meanwhile, batteries from the cars of owners Ajay Aware, Narayan Ghogrekh, Raju Khaire and Pradeep Kapse had also been stolen. Mukundwadi police have registered the cases in this regard.

A resident of New Hanumannagar Ajay Dalvi has shifted to Mumbai. It has come to notice that cash of Rs 30,000 and other valuables have been stolen from his locked house from February 20 to July 30, stated the complaint lodged with Pundaliknagar police station.