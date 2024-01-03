11 tolas of gold stolen from house of Pharmaceutical manager on New Year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major house-breaking theft, an unidentified gang of thieves broke open a house in Jyotinagar and decamped with gold ornaments weighing 11.7 tolas on January 1 evening. Meanwhile, the police were in a state of shock as the thieves had neither damaged the lock of the main entrance door nor scattered any articles and things on the floor.

Sachin Kamlakar Rohinkar works as manager in a pharmaceutical company. On January 1 at 4.30 pm, he along with his wife and children went to Paithan for pilgrimage and returned home at 9 pm. After reaching home, Sachin inquired with his wife about a finger ring which was missing for the last two days. The family members searched for it and then found it in the bedroom. This raised suspicion of his wife as the ring was kept in the almirah and she thought how come it was lying on the bed. She immediately opened the almirah and was shocked to see her gold ornaments weighing 11.7 tolas missing from the plastic box kept in the almirah. Acting upon the information, the inspector of Osmanpura police station Sushil Jumde and PSI Vinod Abuj along with the team reached the venue.

Police feel that the thieves would have used duplicate keys in the crime as the lock of the main door was untouched and articles and things in the almirah and the house were also present at their places. Only one plastic box containing ornaments is missing and out of it, one ring and one piece of gold bar was lying on the bed. Further investigation is on.