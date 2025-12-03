11 tolas of gold stolen from house; suspicion on domestic workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two women employed for household work nine months ago are suspected of stealing 11 tolas of gold. Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Baijipura police station.

Rupali Amol Batia (36, Surananagar) conducts cooking classes, and her husband runs a wholesale spice business in Monda. Both were away during the day and had hired two women (ages 40 and 45) for household work. Keys to the cupboard were kept inside the house. On November 17, Rupali discovered her inherited 11 tolas of gold missing, including bangles (2.5 tolas), necklace (3 tolas), mangalsutra (1.5 tolas), and chain (3 tolas). The cupboard keys had been kept in a locker near the cupboard, but the jewelry was stolen without breaking anything. The Batias suspect the two domestic workers but say they have no information about the stolen items. A complaint was filed, and a theft case has been registered. Police sub-inspector Ravikiran Kadam is investigating.