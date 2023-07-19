11-year-old boy beaten by classmate dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four minor boys severely beat an 11-year-old boy over a dispute of sitting on a bench in the classroom with his classmate at Deogiri School in Daulatabad. The victim died on Friday while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A case has been registered against four minor boys at Daulatabad police station on Wednesday. The deceased student has been identified as Kartik Manohar Gaikwad.

Kartik studied in class 7th at Deogiri School in Daulatabad. On July 6, he had a quarrel with his classmate over the issue of sitting on the bench. In the recess, his classmate and three other students severely beat Kartik due to which he sustained serious stomach injuries. Kartik was not going to school from that day due to pain. On July 11, his pain increased, and was admitted to a private hospital in Kannad and later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he died on July 14 evening while undergoing treatment.

Kartik’s father on Wednesday lodged a complainant with Daulatabad police station.