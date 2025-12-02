11-year-old boy held captive for trivial issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 11-year-old boy was beaten and held captive on Monday for making a swerve. Moreover, the silver chain of the boy was snatched away by the accused.

A case was registered against two persons, including one minor. Amer Khan Mehraj Khan (Indiranagar), one of the accused who recently turned 18, had to go to jail. According to details, a woman who lives in Shivajinagar had gone to her mother’s house in Indiranagar with her 11-year-old son on Monday morning. In the afternoon, the boy was riding a bicycle in the same area.

While riding a bicycle, the boy tried to pass in front of Amer's two-wheeler once or twice. Angry over this, Amer and his minor friend made the boy sit on a two-wheeler. They moved with the boy on the two-wheeler for about an hour and a half. They also snatched the silver chain from his neck and left him at Shahanurmiya Dargah Chowk around 4 pm.

The boy's mother rushed to the Jawaharnagar police. The police immediately registered a case of kidnapping and robbery. On the advice of Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Ratnakar Navale and Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, PSI Sandeep Kale and Abhijit Chikhlikar started the investigation.

Amer was identified on the basis of CCTV footage. Later, Amer and his accomplice were also taken into custody. Both confessed to the crime. However, Amer's friend turned out to be a minor. Amer was arrested. Constable Kailas Kakad, Sandeep Tayde, Vijay Nikam, and Balu Nagre participated in the action.

Mistake in hobbledehoyhood led to prison

Amer is studying in the first year of BA. His father is in the land deals business. His one brother, an engineer, works in Dubai. His younger friend also has a good family background. However, this mistake cost Amer and his friend dearly.