11-year-old girl severely burnt after touching high-voltage wire in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 11-year-old girl suffered critical burn injuries after accidentally coming in contact with a 33 kV high-tension wire above a residential terrace in Rehana Colony around 3 pm on Friday.

The victim, Masera Shaikh, a resident of Waluj, had come to attend a private function at the residence of late former corporator Nawab Beg. After the event, she went to the terrace and inadvertently touched the overhead wire, receiving a severe electric shock. Family members, alerted by her screams, used a wooden ladder to rescue her. She was first rushed to the sub-district hospital and later referred to government medical college and hospital(GMCH), for advanced care. Following the incident, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) officials and local police inspected the site. Angry residents demanded that the wire either be removed or elevated to a safe height. Officials assured that the line would be raised soon. Locals expressed concern that multiple houses in Rehana Colony have terraces directly under high-tension wires, posing a constant threat. They alleged repeated complaints to Mahavitaran have been ignored, despite previous close calls.