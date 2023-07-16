110 students put incorrect marks in Engg application forms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 110 students put the incorrect figure of their marks in the application form for the undergraduate Engineering course.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is a competent authority is holding the admission process for the Engineering course for the academic year 2023-24.

Thousands of candidates have applied for admission. However, 110 candidates provided the wrong information about the HSC. The Cell announced the list of such candidates.

The candidates were instructed to check their HSC details and correct them at the time of the grievance submission period. They can send a grievance through their login or they can visit the scrutiny centre, otherwise, they will be not eligible for the final merit list.