113 Juveniles involved in crimes in 10 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Children once playing with toys are now being caught with weapons and drugs. In just 10 months, 113 minors have been registered as offenders, police data revealed. Officers said around 20% of serious crimes including robbery, assault, and molestation involve juveniles.

Areas like Cidco, Mukundwadi, Pundliknagar, Jawaharnagar, and Jinsi have seen a sharp rise in robberies, with 70% involving minors. Many of them, addicted to drugs and influenced by social media, roam on bikes, commit thefts, and spend the stolen money on narcotics. Since the law prevents imprisonment, they are sent to juvenile homes which police say reduces their fear of consequences.

Crime Categories – Percentage Share

• Robbery: 33.33%

• Attempt to Murder/Assault: 25.71%

• Two-Wheeler Theft: 18.09%

• House Burglary: 13.33%

• Other Crimes: 9.52%

Most of these minors are repeat offenders. Police attribute the rising numbers to mobile addiction, lack of parental supervision, and the influence of bad company. They stress that rehabilitation and counselling are crucial to prevent future crimes.

Deputy commissioner of police Ratnakar Navale said the department regularly informs parents and conducts awareness drives to reform the accused minors. However, he added that family involvement is vital in curbing the trend.

Psychiatrist Dr. Sandeep Sisode said emotional neglect and family disputes often push children toward destructive paths. “Without proper guidance and emotional bonding, many lose direction and fall into crime,” he noted, calling it a reflection of weakening family responsibility.