11.3 mm rainfall on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chikalthana observatory on Saturday recorded 11.3 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. The city recorded rainfall after a gap of nearly four days. The rainfall began in the city at around 3 pm and continued till an hour. There were also brief spells of rain in and around the city for half an hour. The downpour again began from around 8 pm and continued till late in the night.